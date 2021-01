File Photo: VCG

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) reportedly will move forward with delisting China Mobile, China Unicom (Hong Kong) and China Telecom, according to reports from CNBC.The move is the second reversal of a decision that is supposed to comply to an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump.Last week, NYSE said it would delist the shares to comply with an executive order signed by Trump and reversed that decision on Monday.