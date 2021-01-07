Happy birthday:



It will be extremely important to make a good first impression this weekend so make sure you dress to impress. Instead of looking to lay blame for something that occurred long ago, it might be time to let bygones be bygones. Your lucky numbers: 1, 6, 9, 13, 14.



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You will have the opportunity this weekend to finally put to rest a long-standing issue you have been dealing with. Even if things do not go your way, at least you will no longer have to lose sleep over this anymore. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Don't try to take on too much this weekend, or else you may find yourself collapsing under the weight of too much responsibility. ✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Although things have been going your way lately, the winds of fate will be very fickle this weekend. Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst. ✭✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Pride will end up blinding you to the reality of your situation. It may be difficult for you to admit your failings, a little bit of humility will go a long way toward helping you improve yourself as a person. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Although you may be sick and tired of the same old same old, this weekend will not be a good time to start taking chances. It will be in your best interests to keep playing it safe over the next few days. Love is looking up. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Opportunity will come knocking at your door this weekend, all you have to do is be ready to let it in. Relationships, be they personal or professional, will take up a lot of your time. Expect to spend large amounts of energy on getting things to work. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Trouble will find you so there is no use in running. Instead, turn around and take things head on. Be careful when dealing with people's hearts or others will be careless with yours. What goes around comes around. ✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



It will not be a wise idea to dig up the past this weekend. Your energy would be better spent looking forward rather than backward. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Don't be afraid to break from the norm. If you can ignore the stares that your unconventional behavior brings, you will end up having a blast. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You may encounter a situation that challenges your personal values this weekend. Do not hesitate to stick to your guns, but that doesn't mean you can't approach things with an open mind. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Romance is in the air this weekend. This will be the perfect time to take a relationship to an all new level. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



While your desire for simplicity makes you easy to work with, there are times you can avoid complex matters. You will have to go that extra mile to get things done this weekend. ✭✭✭



RATINGS ✭



5: Head for Macao!



4: Ye gods! The planets align!



3: Things are looking up.



2: Don't bet on things working out.



1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.

