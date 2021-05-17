Presidential campaigns start in Syria

Posters of Syrian presidential candidates are seen in Damascus, Syria, May 16, 2021. The Syrian presidential campaigns have officially started on Sunday as posters of President Bashar al-Assad and the two other candidates filled the squares and streets in the capital Damascus.(Photo:Xinhua)

