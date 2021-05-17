PHOTO / WORLD
Presidential campaigns start in Syria
By Xinhua Published: May 17, 2021 07:59 PM
Posters of Syrian presidential candidates are seen in Damascus, Syria, May 16, 2021. The Syrian presidential campaigns have officially started on Sunday as posters of President Bashar al-Assad and the two other candidates filled the squares and streets in the capital Damascus.(Photo:Xinhua)

