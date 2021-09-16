Ningxia wine exports surge despite pandemic

wine Photo:VCG

China’s exports of wine produced in Northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region saw a year-on-year increase of 46.4 percent in 2020 amid a global downward trend of international trade, the Global Times learnt from the Ningxia government on Wednesday.Wine companies from Ningxia said their products are also dominating the domestic market and beating their opponents such as imported wines from Australia.Ningxia’s wine exports bucked the downward trend in the damaged international trade environment during 2020, said Zhao Yongqing, an official with the Ningxia government, at a press conference for the First China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo.A member of staff at Chateau Changyu Moser XV told the Global Times on Wednesday that the company exports wine to over 40 countries and regions.He also noted that due to the cooling trade relationship between China and Australia, wine produced by Australia is losing its previous dominance in the Chinese market. “The current market share of Australian wine in China has shrunk to a relatively small scale,” he said.Ningxia has China’s largest grape farm area at 550,000 mu (366.37 square kilometers) which accounts for a quarter of the national total. There are 211 wine makers in that region that produce 130 million bottles of wine each year, according to Zhao.Zhao also mentioned that a wine and tourism-themed international expo will be held from September 25 to 27 at Yinchuan, provincial capital of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, with 148 international enterprises from 16 countries expected to attend.