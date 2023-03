A vendor prepares food at a night market in Vientiane, Laos on March 14, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

People visit a night market in Vientiane, Laos on March 14, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Vendors sell food at a night market in Vientiane, Laos on March 14, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A vendor (L) prepares food at a night market in Vientiane, Laos on March 14, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Night markets are always the best place to feel the vibe of a city. Here at a night market in Vientiane, Laos, visitors can not only enjoy tasty snacks, but also experience the hospitality of local people.Those sparkling little bulbs light up the stalls and street, showcasing the warmth of the city and comforting every empty stomach and soul.