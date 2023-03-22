INFOGRAPHIC / DIPLOMACY
Highlights of the Joint Statement of China and Russia on Deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Coordination for the New Era
By Xu Zihe and Huo Siyu Published: Mar 22, 2023 07:22 PM
Highlights of the Joint Statement of China and Russia on Deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Coordination for the New Era. Graphic:Xu Zihe/GT, Editor:Huo Siyu/GT

