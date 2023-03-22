People pose for a photo at the International Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

A man looks at a replica of the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, at the International Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

A burning fire symbolizing the Olympic flame is seen at the International Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

A sport-themed sculpture is seen at the International Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

People view vedio of moments of the Olympic Games at the International Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

The Olympic medals are displayed at the International Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Equipment for short track speed skating belonging to Yang Yang, China's first Winter Olympic gold medalist, is displayed at the International Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

People visit the exhibitions at the International Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

