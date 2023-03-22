Xi returns to Beijing after state visit to Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing on Wednesday evening after wrapping up a state visit to Russia.



Xi's entourage, including Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs; and Qin Gang, state councilor and foreign minister, arrived in Beijing on the same plane.



Upon Xi's departure, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and other senior Russian officials saw him off with a grand farewell ceremony at the airport.

