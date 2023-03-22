Residents fetch water from well on World Water Day in Philippines

A resident fetches water from a well at a residential area on the occasion of World Water Day in Quezon City, the Philippines, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A resident fetches water from a well at a residential area on the occasion of World Water Day in Quezon City, the Philippines, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A resident fetches water from a well at a residential area on the occasion of World Water Day in Quezon City, the Philippines, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A resident pours water into a bucket at a residential area on the occasion of World Water Day in Quezon City, the Philippines, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)