Oldest-known Hebrew Bible manuscript to be on display for first time in Israel
By Xinhua Published: Mar 23, 2023 09:47 AM
People view the Codex Sassoon at the ANU Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 22, 2023. The Codex Sassoon, the oldest-known and the most complete Hebrew Bible manuscript, will be on display for the first time in Israel on Thursday, The Times of Israel has reported.(Photo: Xinhua)

The Codex Sassoon is seen at the ANU Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 22, 2023. The Codex Sassoon, the oldest-known and the most complete Hebrew Bible manuscript, will be on display for the first time in Israel on Thursday, The Times of Israel has reported. (Photo: Xinhua)

