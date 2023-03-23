Oldest-known Hebrew Bible manuscript to be on display for first time in Israel

People view the Codex Sassoon at the ANU Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 22, 2023. The Codex Sassoon, the oldest-known and the most complete Hebrew Bible manuscript, will be on display for the first time in Israel on Thursday, The Times of Israel has reported.(Photo: Xinhua)

