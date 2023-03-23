PHOTO / WORLD
World Water Day marked in Singapore
By Xinhua Published: Mar 23, 2023 09:49 AM
This photo shows bridges lit up in blue color to mark the World Water Day in Singapore on March 22, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo shows several skyscrapers in the financial district lit up in blue color to mark the World Water Day in Singapore on March 22, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo shows several skyscrapers in the financial district lit up in blue color to mark the World Water Day in Singapore on March 22, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo shows the Marina Bay Sands lit up in blue color to mark the World Water Day in Singapore on March 22, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

