World Water Day marked in Singapore

This photo shows bridges lit up in blue color to mark the World Water Day in Singapore on March 22, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo shows several skyscrapers in the financial district lit up in blue color to mark the World Water Day in Singapore on March 22, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo shows several skyscrapers in the financial district lit up in blue color to mark the World Water Day in Singapore on March 22, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo shows the Marina Bay Sands lit up in blue color to mark the World Water Day in Singapore on March 22, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)