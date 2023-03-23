INFOGRAPHIC / XI'S WISDOM
Xi's remarks on building a global community of shared future
By Deng Zijun Published: Mar 23, 2023 02:03 PM
Xi's remarks on building a global community of shared future.Graphic:Global Times

Xi's remarks on building a global community of shared future.Graphic:Global Times


 
Xi's remarks on building a global community of shared future.Graphic:Global Times

Xi's remarks on building a global community of shared future.Graphic:Global Times


 
Xi's remarks on building a global community of shared future.Graphic:Global Times

Xi's remarks on building a global community of shared future.Graphic:Global Times


 
Xi's remarks on building a global community of shared future.Graphic:Global Times

Xi's remarks on building a global community of shared future.Graphic:Global Times


 
Xi's remarks on building a global community of shared future.Graphic:Global Times

Xi's remarks on building a global community of shared future.Graphic:Global Times


 
Xi's remarks on building a global community of shared future.Graphic:Global Times

Xi's remarks on building a global community of shared future.Graphic:Global Times


 
Xi's remarks on building a global community of shared future.Graphic:Global Times

Xi's remarks on building a global community of shared future.Graphic:Global Times


 
Xi's remarks on building a global community of shared future.Graphic:Global Times

Xi's remarks on building a global community of shared future.Graphic:Global Times


 
Xi's remarks on building a global community of shared future.Graphic:Global Times

Xi's remarks on building a global community of shared future.Graphic:Global Times


 
Xi's remarks on building a global community of shared future.Graphic:Global Times

Xi's remarks on building a global community of shared future.Graphic:Global Times


 