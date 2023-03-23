Belgium: Belgian Ambassador meets with dean Fan Dian

Belgian Ambassador Jan Hoogmartens (right) takes a picture with Fan Dian on March 14. Photo: Courtesy of Embassy of Belgium in China

The Belgian Ambassador to China Jan Hoogmartens and counsellor Johan Van Hove visited the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing on March 14, and held discussions and exchanges with Fan Dian, Dean of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, on strengthening cooperation and exchanges in the field of culture and art.Fan warmly welcomed Ambassador Hoogmartens and introduced achievements in cultural and artistic exchanges between China and Belgium since the beginning of the century.Fan said that China and Belgium have a good foundation for communication in the field of visual arts and he also hoped that the two sides can continue this tradition of communication, continue to strengthen cooperation. This includes promoting the cooperation between art schools, art galleries, and other institutions in the two countries, as well as promoting outstanding artists, and the diversified and integrated development of art in general.Ambassador Hoogmartens expressed his interest in the development of contemporary Chinese culture, art, and cultural industry. He said that the two sides have a high degree of alignment in promoting cultural exchange of contemporary art. The ambassador hoped to strengthen exchanges in the future, tap the potential of cooperation, expand into new avenues of cooperation, and highlight new activities in emerging art fields.