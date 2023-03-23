Why college students are competing to be security guards?

Being a security guard is becoming an increasingly acceptable profession for many college students. Photo:web

Being a security guard is becoming an increasingly acceptable profession for many college students.News that a female born after 1995 quit a design institute to become a security guard became a trending topic recently on Weibo, a Chinese Twitter-like social media platform, with many netizens expressing interest.Behind the Internet memes, there are people who have actually put it into practice. When a university degree is no longer a guarantee for a "decent job," many young people have turned their attention to security booths, where there is no measure of performance or overtime work. "I am the earliest person to arrive at work every day, and also the happiest person. I am not worried by money, nor tired of running around for life," said Shu Ting, who recently left the education and training industry and wants to be a career security guard. However, most people, including Shu, understand that security booths are only a short-term place for them to stay, and they will eventually leave.For most young people who have devoted themselves to security jobs after graduating, leisure time is their first demand. Most of them regard security guards as a transitional period of preparing for the postgraduate entrance examination or civil service examination, and some may tire of high-intensity work. Many netizens said that if they can use this profession to help college students find more suitable career directions, it would be a kind of progress.