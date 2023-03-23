Taiwan business delegations visit Chinese mainland, even as DPP seeks to disrupt exchanges

A view of the Taipei city, Taiwan island Photo: Unsplash

A wave of business groups from the island of Taiwan are visiting the Chinese mainland with hopes of more growth opportunities in the mainland market, even as secessionist Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities on the island seek to undermine cross-Straits exchanges.Paul Hsu, chairman of the General Chamber of Commerce on the island of Taiwan, is leading a delegation on a business tour of the mainland to hold talks with mainland businesses and authorities. The visit will run through Saturday, the Global Times learned.The trip will focus on boosting the sales of the island's agricultural and fishery products to the mainland. In addition, the two sides will also focus on financial cooperation, tourism and introducing time-honored brands to the Chinese mainland, Hsu told the Global Times on Thursday.Hsu said that he hoped the visit would lead to more cross-Straits flights and lower airfares, to help people-to-people exchanges and boost the catering, pastry and other tourism-related industries on the island.Through the visit, the delegation also hopes to help Taiwan's financial industries such as banks, securities, futures and insurance firms to expand in the mainland market, Hsu said.Hsu urged cross-Straits exchanges and communication, saying "whatever is right, we should do it, so as to bring the greatest benefits to people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits and create the greatest business opportunities."Two more business delegations from the island of Taiwan are planning visits to the mainland in April and May, Xiamen Star TV reported.A delegation from Taitung county on the island also visited Beijing starting on Wednesday to expand the sale of farm products, according to the report.As many on both sides of the Taiwan Straits call for strengthened exchanges, the mainland has been actively promoting cross-Straits exchanges, including commercial activities.In the latest move, the mainland resumed clearing of two types of fish, chilled large-head hairtail and frozen horse mackerel, from the Taiwan region starting on March 15, in a bid to promote cross-Straits trade, according to Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.Shipments of these fish to the mainland were suspended in August in accordance with regulations and food safety requirements, after the products tested positive for COVID-19.However, ignoring growing calls for strengthening cross-Straits exchanges, the DPP authorities continue on its dangerous secessionist path.Asked about reports of Taiwan regional leader Tsai Ing-wen potentially meeting US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, on Tuesday expressed firm opposition to "any form of official interaction between the US and Taiwan.""Our message to the Taiwan authorities is clear: 'Taiwan independence' is a dead end; any attempt to seek independence and make provocations together with external forces will fail. China will resolutely safeguard the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Wang said.Global Times