Culture Beat: 'The Best Is Yet to Come' to hit the big screen

Promotional material for The Best Is Yet to Come Photo: Courtesy of Maoyan 'The Best Is Yet to Come' to hit the big screen

Shinkai's animated film to be released in China

Directed by Wang Jing, Chinese movie The Best Is Yet to Come is set to hit big screens across the country on Friday.Starring Bai Ke and Zhang Songwen, the movie tells a story full of strength, hope and emotions through the growth of an intern journalist's persistent pursuit of his dreams.During an investigation for a news report, the journalist discovers a hidden truth and tries to change the fate of millions through his reporting.Director Wang Jing and the film's crew spent lots of time and effort to present the story and popular social topics. During a prescreening, young audiences commented that "the journalists played by Bai Ke and Zhang Songwen met our expectations for journalists that we had since we were children."Suzume, an animated film directed and written by the Japanese animator Makoto Shinkai and produced by CoMix Wave Films, will hit screens in the Chinese mainland on Friday.The film tells the story of a 17-year-old girl who meets a "door-closer" and goes on an adventure to combat a disaster.The film was selected to compete for the highest award, the Golden Bear Award, in the main competition of the 73rd Berlin ­International Film Festival, which was held in Germany from February 16 to 26.It was the first Japanese animated film to be nominated for the award in 21 years.Prior to this, Miyazaki Hayao's directorial work Spirited Away won in 2002.The film also had its overseas premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival.The film was also nominated for Best Animated Film at the 46th Japan Film Academy Awards and Best Soundtrack at the 46th Japan Film Academy Awards.