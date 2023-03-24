CARTOON
Ghost of McCarthyism haunts TikTok Hearing
By
Carlos Latuff

Brazilian cartoonist who, since 1990, has dedicated his work to topics related to geopolitics and human rights, with a special ...

Carlos Latuff
Published: Mar 24, 2023 12:04 AM
Ghost of McCarthyism haunts TikTok Hearing. Cartoon: Carlos Latuff

