Draw against N.Zealand not disappointment, but good news for Chinese soccer

China's Wu Lei (left) vies for the ball against New Zealand player Matt Garbett during the match between China and New Zealand on March 23, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: VCG

The Chinese national soccer team was held to a scoreless draw with New Zealand on Thursday in Auckland in its first international match since March 2022.The match was Serbian Aleksandar Jankovic's debut as head coach of China's national team after being appointed to the role in February.Surprisingly, the game was not broadcast in China, either on TV or online streaming platforms. For those who managed to watch the game, the performance of the team has won praise rather than the criticism it used to face.The team had plenty of opportunities to score.In ball possession, New Zealand dominated with 58 percent to China's 42, but China had four more shots at 15, with eight of them on target.Wu Lei, a player who spent three seasons playing for Spanish La Liga club RCD Espanyol from 2019 to 2022, remained China's key figure in orchestrating the offense.His was fouled by New Zealand game captain Tommy Smith in the 63rd minute in a one-on-one challenge, and Smith was later sent off, giving China a one-man advantage on the field.Wu, now 31, was substituted in not long after, as the coach said after the game that there was a stamina issue with the players as they are still recovering from winter break.Veteran players like Wu are vital for the national team as their overseas experience can help other teammates, especially younger ones, to get up to speed. The game against New Zealand also saw three players in their 20s - Wei Zhen, Chen Pu and Lin Liangming - made their debut for the national team.Jankovic has set up a rule that China internationals cannot have a body fat ratio over 10 percent, which led him to turning down two naturalized players before heading Down Under. He said the goal for the friendlies with New Zealand was to catch up with teams that are physically stronger and faster than China.Now sitting in 80th place, 11th for Asian teams, the China team needs to bag FIFA ranking points to advance into the top 10 in Asia. However, the draw means a one-point deduction in the FIFA rankings for China, as New Zealand are 25 places behind.Earlier on Thursday, the Chinese national under-23 team, assigned to represent China at the Asian Games, suffered a 2-0 defeat to their New Zealand counterparts.The two sides, both senior teams and under-23 teams, will meet again on Sunday in Wellington.Win or lose, playing international games like friendlies is necessary for the national teams, as it remains a channel to gain a better understanding of international progress in soccer.