Trends: Debate on catchy song 'Dark Plum Sauce'

Douyin Photo:VCG

A love song "The Dark Plum Sauce" has stirred up heated debate as some say it is catchy while others find it meaningless. In a time when short videos prevail, pop music has more or less been reduced to background music in these videos.Thanks to today's "15 seconds of fame," a catchy rhyme in a song is likely to outperform other melodies due to recommendations from algorithms. It is much easier to complete a 15-second riff to act as short video background music than it is to spend time on innovation and creativity, carefully writing lyrics, and ensuring excellent arrangements.The discussion about the song proves that the algorithm may be able to hand-pick hits, but it is by no means easy to monopolize everyone's musical tastes.The past two years have seen many tourism chiefs appear in short videos to introduce their local tourism sites with their personal talents. This has ignited debate about the necessity of these promotions.Some people have even wondered if certain tourist chiefs are just looking to enjoy the limelight instead of promoting scenic sites.Attention generates revenue, but it is still vital to provide solid tourism services to visitors rather than put a lot of effort into increasing promotional content online.North China's Shanxi Province recently established an intangible cultural heritage research institute in Taiyuan, the capital of the province, in a bid to strengthen protection of the province's rich historical and cultural heritage.As of 2022, the province had registered 182 national-level intangible cultural heritage projects and 149 national-level intangible cultural heritage inheritors, ranking third in both categories in China.The institute will continue its efforts to strengthen protection of intangible cultural heritage, including establishing a big data center to categorize resources in Shanxi.