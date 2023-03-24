Holland's Keukenhof flower garden opens to visitors

A visitor takes pictures of tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse, the Netherlands, on March 23, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors view blooming tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse, the Netherlands, on March 23, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors take selfies with tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse, the Netherlands, on March 23, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

First visitors are greeted with a bouquet of tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse, the Netherlands, on March 23, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

The Keukenhof flower garden, a top tourist attraction in the Netherlands, opened its gates to the public on Thursday.The garden, in the municipality of Lisse near Amsterdam, and is known for its millions of blooming tulips, daffodils and other bulb flowers, is a favorite destination for tourists and locals alike.This year, more than one million people from around the world are expected to visit the garden, which stays open until May 14."2023 is above all a welcome back to international visitors," said Jeroen Duyster, director of Keukenhof. "We look forward to welcoming visitors from all over the world again."The director told Xinhua that he was happy to learn that more Chinese tourists are traveling abroad as China lifted travel restrictions after it optimized its COVID-19 response."I hope they also visit Keukenhof, and see what's special," he said.The flower exhibition is a special event for global tourists to have connections with the Dutch culture, he said. "That's beside the tulips."One of the highlights is that seven million flower bulbs were planted last winter to prepare for this year's opening. "No machines were used, our gardeners hand-planted them," he said.Keukenhof was founded for Dutch flower farmers to show the world their products, and it has become a successful tourist attraction, he said. "So, this is a fabulous combination."