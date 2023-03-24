Cherry blossoms at Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C.

People walk under cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., the United States, on March 23, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

People walk under cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., the United States, on March 23, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A woman poses for a photo under cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., the United States, on March 23, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Cherry blossoms are seen with the Thomas Jefferson Memorial in background at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., the United States, on March 23, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)