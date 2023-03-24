1st day of holy month of Ramadan

A Palestinian boy is seen at a market on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Hebron, on March 23, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A Palestinian man makes traditional sweets on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at a market in the West Bank city of Hebron, on March 23, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

People line up to get free soup on the first day of Ramadan in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 23, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

