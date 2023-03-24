Cambodian soldiers attend the Cambodia-China "Golden Dragon 2023" joint military exercise at the Royal Gendarmerie Training Center in Cambodia, March 23, 2023. The joint military exercise kicked off here on Thursday, focusing on security operations for major events and humanitarian rescue.(Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese soldiers attend the Cambodia-China "Golden Dragon 2023" joint military exercise at the Royal Gendarmerie Training Center in Cambodia, March 23, 2023. The joint military exercise kicked off here on Thursday, focusing on security operations for major events and humanitarian rescue.(Photo: Xinhua)

Soldiers and military equipment for the Cambodia-China "Golden Dragon 2023" joint military exercise are pictured at the Royal Gendarmerie Training Center in Cambodia, March 23, 2023. The joint military exercise kicked off here on Thursday, focusing on security operations for major events and humanitarian rescue.(Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese soldiers attend the Cambodia-China "Golden Dragon 2023" joint military exercise at the Royal Gendarmerie Training Center in Cambodia, March 23, 2023. The joint military exercise kicked off here on Thursday, focusing on security operations for major events and humanitarian rescue.(Photo: Xinhua)

The Cambodia-China "Golden Dragon 2023" joint military exercise kicked off at the Royal Gendarmerie Training Center here on Thursday, focusing on security operations for major events and humanitarian rescue.General Hun Manet, deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and commander of the Royal Cambodian Army of Cambodia, and Major General Chen Mintian, deputy chief of staff of Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, attended the opening ceremony.The event was also participated by military attaches from various countries to Cambodia, and observers from a number of Southeast Asian countries.The exercise will include three main activities, namely adaptive training, command drill and comprehensive drill, said a press statement.It adopts the methods of mixed formation, collaborative training, seminars and exchanges, and conducts professional training such as security and containment, pandemic prevention and control, mine clearance and detonation, and anti-terrorism missions, the statement said.During the exercise, the Chinese side will carry out humanitarian relief activities such as donating materials and school supplies, and providing medical checkups to villagers and students around the area.Also, they will organize cultural exchange activities such as football, tug of war, and gala parties to further promote cultural integration and consolidate the China-Cambodia friendship.The "Golden Dragon" series of joint exercises is an annual routine military cooperation activity between the two countries and the armed forces, the statement said, adding that it aims to consolidate and develop the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Cambodia, increase political mutual trust, and expand military exchanges.