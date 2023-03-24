Chinese-funded rural well-drilling project changes Senegalese's lives

Mamadou Dieng walks in the area of a well project in Tenefoul Toucouleur Village, Diourbel, Senegal, March 20, 2023. Mamadou Dieng, 40, an employee of the Chinese construction company CGCOC Group Senegal Branch, has been responsible for maintaining a Chinese-aided well in Tenefoul Toucouleur Village. Checking the machine's functions and filling the engine with diesel, Dieng's work may seem simple and tedious, but means a lot to the locals.(Photo: Xinhua)

Nogaye yak, Mamadou Dieng's wife, cooks at home in Tenefoul Toucouleur Village, Diourbel, Senegal, March 20, 2023. Mamadou Dieng, 40, an employee of the Chinese construction company CGCOC Group Senegal Branch, has been responsible for maintaining a Chinese-aided well in Tenefoul Toucouleur Village. Checking the machine's functions and filling the engine with diesel, Dieng's work may seem simple and tedious, but means a lot to the locals.(Photo: Xinhua)

Mamadou Dieng (3rd R) helps villagers collect water in Tenefoul Toucouleur Village, Diourbel, Senegal, March 20, 2023. Mamadou Dieng, 40, an employee of the Chinese construction company CGCOC Group Senegal Branch, has been responsible for maintaining a Chinese-aided well in Tenefoul Toucouleur Village. Checking the machine's functions and filling the engine with diesel, Dieng's work may seem simple and tedious, but means a lot to the locals.(Photo: Xinhua)

