Pakistani PM inaugurates coal power plant under CPEC

This photo taken on March 21, 2023 shows the view of Thar Coal Block-I Coal Electricity Integration project in Sindh province, Pakistan. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif here on Wednesday formally inaugurated the Thar Coal Block-I Coal Electricity Integration project, an energy cooperation project under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).(Photo: Xinhua)
This photo taken on March 21, 2023 shows the view of Thar Coal Block-I Coal Electricity Integration project in Sindh province, Pakistan. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif here on Wednesday formally inaugurated the Thar Coal Block-I Coal Electricity Integration project, an energy cooperation project under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).(Photo: Xinhua)
Staff members work at the control room of Thar Coal Block-I Coal Electricity Integration project in Sindh province, Pakistan on March 21, 2023. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif here on Wednesday formally inaugurated the Thar Coal Block-I Coal Electricity Integration project, an energy cooperation project under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).(Photo: Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 28, 2023 shows the view of Thar Coal Block-I Coal Electricity Integration project in Sindh province, Pakistan. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif here on Wednesday formally inaugurated the Thar Coal Block-I Coal Electricity Integration project, an energy cooperation project under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).(Photo: Xinhua)