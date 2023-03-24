Chinese firm unveils self-developed flight simulator platform expected to provide training support for C919

A high-level flight simulator platform, developed by Beijing Moreget Innovation Technology Inc, is displayed at the company's manufacturing site in Beijing in March of 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Moreget

A Chinese company unveiled a self-developed flight simulator platform on Thursday, and the system is expected to provide technical support for pilot training on aircraft such as the C919, the company said.The simulator platform, which was developed by Beijing Moreget Innovation Technology, is the first self-developed flight simulator platform to get Level D certification, the highest level, from the Civil Aviation Administration of China.Flight simulators platforms use simulation modeling and virtual reality technology in the aviation field, mainly for pilot training. The large-load six-degree-of-freedom motion platform is a key subsystem of the flight simulator, which can provide pilots with a simulation experience close to the sensation of real motion.The product has broken the monopoly of foreign high-level flight simulators in the Chinese market, said Liu Feng, deputy general manager of Beijing Moreget Innovation Technology.Previously, all high-level flight simulators platforms were imported, and countries such as the US and the Netherlands held a major market share in China, Liu added.The company has delivered more than 40 sets of motion systems for various types of domestic flight simulators, which are used for pilot training for fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters.Global Times