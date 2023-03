This photo taken on March 23, 2023 shows a city view in Dakar, Senegal. Photo:Xinhua

This photo taken on March 23, 2023 shows a city view in Dakar, Senegal. Photo:Xinhua

This photo taken on March 23, 2023 shows a city view in Dakar, Senegal. Photo:Xinhua

This photo taken on March 23, 2023 shows a city view in Dakar, Senegal. Photo:Xinhua

This photo taken on March 23, 2023 shows a city view in Dakar, Senegal. Photo:Xinhua