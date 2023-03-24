China-financed rehabilitation project under construction in Dakar, Senegal

This photo taken on March 22, 2023 shows a China-financed rehabilitation project at the Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium in Dakar, Senegal. Photo:Xinhua

Rehabilitation work of four stadiums in Senegal, financed by China, are currently underway.The four stadiums are Leopold Sedar Senghor in Dakar, Aline Sitoe Diatta in Ziguinchor, Lamine Gueye in Kaolack and Ely Manel Fall in Diourbel.Built by China in the 1980s, the Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium, which was originally called the Friendship Stadium, now has very dilapidated facilities, after some 40 years of use. With this rehabilitation project, the largest sports infrastructure in Senegal will be very modern.

A construction worker is engaged in a China-financed rehabilitation project at the Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium in Dakar, Senegal, March 22, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

