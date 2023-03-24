China-financed rehabilitation project under construction in Dakar, Senegal

This photo taken on March 22, 2023 shows a China-financed rehabilitation project at the Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium in Dakar, Senegal. Photo:Xinhua
This photo taken on March 22, 2023 shows the Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium under rehabilitation in Dakar, Senegal. Photo:Xinhua