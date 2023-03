(From left to right) European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger, Latvia's Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen talk upon their arrival for an EU Summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on March 24, 2023. European Union leaders on Friday played down the risk of a banking crisis developing from recent global financial turbulence. Photo: AFP