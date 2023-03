This photo taken on March 24, 2023 shows amber lamps at amber expo AMBERIF in Gdansk, Poland. The AMBERIF Spring 2023 was held on March 22-25 in Gdansk. (Xinhua/Chen Chen)

This photo taken on March 24, 2023 shows amber products at amber expo AMBERIF in Gdansk, Poland. The AMBERIF Spring 2023 was held on March 22-25 in Gdansk. (Xinhua/Chen Chen)