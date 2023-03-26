Fenjiu promotes cultural integration of China and France

A traditional Chinese music concert was held at the China Cultural Center in Paris on January 25. Fenjiu, a representative of Chinese clear liquor, appeared at the event.More than 180 people from all walks of life in France attended the event.At the concert, the musicians' innovative adaptation and emotional interpretation allowed the audience to feel the infinite charm of the integration of Chinese and Western music, as it represents China-France cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Both music and wine served as a bridge to communicate human feelings.On behalf of Fenjiu International, distributor Tchin Baijiu invited guests to taste the revival edition of Fenjiu 30 at the event's reception, demonstrating Chinese liquor culture with its unique visual and taste experience. The guests tasted the fragrant wine, learned about the long brewing history of Fenjiu and spoke highly of its profound cultural context.

At the event, two creative cocktails made with Fenjiu and Zhuyeqing wine as a base captured the attention of guests. With its pure fragrance - mellow, sweet and soft - Fenjiu blended into the cocktail, allowing guests to enjoy the unique taste of these two wines blended together and experience the beauty of Chinese wine culture. Thanks to both wine and music, the atmosphere at the event was appealing and enjoyable.As a promoter and inheritor of China's fine traditional culture, Fenjiu International will continue to tell the story of Chinese liquor to the world, share the voice of Chinese liquor makers, and promote Chinese liquor and Chinese wine culture to international audiences.