'China is going to be a key market': Leading enterprise in optometry continues expanding its share in China

Alexandre Montague (left), CEO of HOYA Vision Care, and Professor Yang Zhikuan, vice president of AIER Photos: Courtesy of HOYA

As China's economy recovers, foreign investment in the Chinese market continues to expand faster. The HOYA Corporation, a global technology and med-tech company, has been developing in China in recent years with undiminished confidence and action.Alexandre Montague, CEO of HOYA Vision Care, visited China recently to explore more opportunities in the Chinese market."China is one of our key investment markets in the coming years and a priority investment destination for the HOYA Corporation," he said.The two sides share a great spectrum for cooperation.The highlight of the trip was Montague's visit to the headquarters of the AIER Eye Hospital Group to discuss industry development and strategic cooperation. HOYA has been dedicated to the research and development of optical technology for over 80 years and has established a multiyear mutually beneficial cooperation with AIER, the leading listed healthcare provider in China. It is expected that HOYA's R&D strengths and AIER's clinical expertise will further deepen cooperation in the future to address the rising problem of youth myopia in China.Aiming for a better solution for children and teenagers' eye health, the optometric industry today is shifting focus from the diagnostic and treatment stage to prevention. According to Professor Yang Zhikuan, vice president of AIER, as pioneers in myopia management, AIER and HOYA have jointly been implementing policies relating to the prevention and control of adolescent myopia and promoting the development of the optometric business in China.HOYA Vision Care, a manufacturer of high-quality, high-performing eyeglass lenses, is committed to bringing the best possible vision care solutions to eye care professionals and their patients worldwide. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA Corporation currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people and supplies lenses in 110 countries and regions, with a network of 43 laboratories around the globe. HOYA's business in China has also proliferated through its partnerships with Chinese companies."HOYA has matured in China, and it is time to envisage further investment. China will be a key market," Montague said confidently.Furthermore, HOYA continues to care for the eye health of senior citizens and give back to society through excellent solutions with a better product portfolio and services in China's rising progressive lens market.Looking ahead, Montague noted that the deepening cooperation between HOYA and AIER will provide Chinese ­patients with more comprehensive product coverage, better services and more precise diagnosis to effectively improve eye health for all. The alliance will accelerate innovation and development in the vision care industry and make vital contributions to improving human vision quality.