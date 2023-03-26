Calls for cooperation between China and US grow at high-level platform in Beijing

Albert Bourla, chief executive officer of Pfizer Inc, speaks during China Development Forum (CDF) 2023 on March 25, 2023, in Beijing, China. Photo:VCG

While the US has intensified crackdowns on Chinese companies, business representatives from the US called for increased cooperation between the world's two largest economies at the China Development Forum (CDF) 2023, a high-level dialogue platform held in Beijing from Saturday to Monday.Warmly welcomed by both Chinese officials and netizens, the US business representatives expressed their enthusiasm over returning to China as many are making their first visits after the epidemic, and they hope to seek new growth drivers and use the market potential that's unique to the world's second-largest economy."I'm thrilled to be back in China," Apple CEO Tim Cook said during a panel discussion, marking his first visit to China since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Every time I come to China, I learn stuff, I take something back with me. It's primarily about the culture."

Photo: A screenshot of Tim Cook's Sina Weibo on March 24, 2023.