Tabebuia rosea blooming in downtown Beirut, Lebanon

A man rides past blossoming Tabebuia rosea trees along a street in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, March 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

This photo taken on March 26, 2023 shows blossoming Tabebuia rosea trees along a street in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

This photo taken on March 26, 2023 shows a blossoming Tabebuia rosea tree in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

A woman walks her dog under blossoming Tabebuia rosea trees along a street in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, March 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)