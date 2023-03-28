Myanmar marks 78th anniversary of Armed Forces Day

Soldiers march during a military parade to mark the 78th Armed Forces Day in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, March 27, 2023. Myanmar celebrated its 78th Armed Forces Day on Monday with a military parade in the capital Nay Pyi Taw in commemoration of the start of its anti-fascist movement during World War II. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)
Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing attends a military parade to mark the 78th Armed Forces Day in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, March 27, 2023. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)
A formation of military vehicles proceeds during a military parade to mark the 78th Armed Forces Day in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, March 27, 2023. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)
A formation of military vehicles proceeds during a military parade to mark the 78th Armed Forces Day in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, March 27, 2023. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)