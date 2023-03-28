Myanmar marks 78th anniversary of Armed Forces Day

Soldiers march during a military parade to mark the 78th Armed Forces Day in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, March 27, 2023. Myanmar celebrated its 78th Armed Forces Day on Monday with a military parade in the capital Nay Pyi Taw in commemoration of the start of its anti-fascist movement during World War II. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing attends a military parade to mark the 78th Armed Forces Day in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, March 27, 2023. Myanmar celebrated its 78th Armed Forces Day on Monday with a military parade in the capital Nay Pyi Taw in commemoration of the start of its anti-fascist movement during World War II. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

A formation of military vehicles proceeds during a military parade to mark the 78th Armed Forces Day in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, March 27, 2023. Myanmar celebrated its 78th Armed Forces Day on Monday with a military parade in the capital Nay Pyi Taw in commemoration of the start of its anti-fascist movement during World War II. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

Myanmar celebrated its 78th Armed Forces Day on Monday with a military parade in the capital Nay Pyi Taw in commemoration of the start of its anti-fascist movement during World War II.Speaking at the ceremony, Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing highlighted the Myanmar Armed Forces' commitment to embracing national causes and safeguarding the State Constitution.He also said it will give special consideration to the termination of armed conflicts and the lasting peace based on the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement and will safeguard the national interest of the country, lives and property of people.By making 2022 as Myanmar's Year of Peace, the leaders of Ethnic Armed Organisations were invited to negotiate for the termination of internal armed conflicts and achieving lasting peace, he said.During the ceremony, the armed forces' mechanized units and foot soldiers marched in the parade ground as military aircraft and helicopters flew above.The Southeast Asian country commemorated March 27, 1945, as the start of its army's resistance to the fascist occupation of imperial Japan.