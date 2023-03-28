FENJIU / QUALITY PRIORITY
Fenjiu helps promote friendship, exchanges among doctoral students in France
Published: Mar 28, 2023 10:42 PM
With the support of the Education Section of the Chinese Embassy in France, the Union of Chinese Doctoral Students in France hosted a ceremony in Paris in November 2022 to promote friendship and exchanges among doctoral students, with China's nationally famed Fenjiu liquor invigorating the event. 

About 180 people attended the cultural exchange activity. 

Distributor Tchin Wine, representing Fenjiu International, presented Fenjiu liquor and its sister product Zhuyeqing wine to all the participating teachers and students.

As the only liquor brand at the event, Fenjiu together with Zhuyeqing at the Fenjiu booth attracted the attention of numerous guests, who enjoyed their sweet tastes. 

Many teachers and students from different cities in France were surprised at and felt proud of the vigorous development of Fenjiu liquor in France, and also showed their expectations for the future international development of Chinese liquor.

At the buffet, Fenjiu International prepared two cocktails based on Fenjiu and Zhuyeqing for guests. Their dreamy appearance and fragrance won unanimous praise from the guests.
