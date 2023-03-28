Fenjiu joins Bentley's new car unveiling ceremony

The unveiling ceremony of the Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid was held at the Bentley Showroom on Leng Kee Road in Singapore on October 27, 2022.Special guests were invited to experience the new Bentley car. The guests were provided with an exquisite dinner, and the dishes were perfectly paired with the 55 percent alcohol Fenjiu Silk Road and the 40 percent Rose Fenjiu.The two brands share the common values of pursuing excellence in craftsmanship and adhering to ingenuity, innovation and sustainable development concepts.

Looking back at the development history of the two brands, the Fenjiu company was established in 1919. In the same year, on the other side of the world, Bentley Motors was also formally established. It seems that from their inceptions, brand resonance was built into their foundations.More than a century later, the two companies that possess their own cultural elements finally joined hands at the launching ceremony for the Flying Spur Hybrid, successfully breaking industry boundaries and opening up infinite possibilities for brand cooperation and development.Fenjiu is the ancestor of alcohol fragrance, the torchbearer of inheriting Chinese liquor culture, and a living fossil witnessing the development of Chinese liquor. It has been working proactively and exploring various means to promote China's traditional wine culture to the world.