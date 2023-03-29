28th Int'l Building and Interiors Trade Show held in Moscow

People visit MosBuild, the 28th International Building and Interiors Trade Show, at Crocus Expo International Exhibition Center in Moscow, Russia, on March 28, 2023. The MosBuild is held here from March 28 to March 31. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

