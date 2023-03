This photo taken on March 28, 2023 shows the snow scenery in Minsk, Belarus. Heavy snowfall swept parts of Belarus on Tuesday. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

A child removes snow in front of his home in Minsk, Belarus, March 28, 2023. Heavy snowfall swept parts of Belarus on Tuesday. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)