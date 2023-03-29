Six Chinese cotton firms bestowed ‘sustainable cotton production’ certificates

Workers load cotton bales onto a truck in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2022. The cotton harvest season started in October in Xinjiang, the largest cotton-growing area in China. Photo: Xinhua

A total of six Chinese cotton manufacturers on Tuesday were awarded with the first batch of sustainable cotton production certificates by the Cotton China Sustainable Development Program (CCDS), marking a new push to phase in China's first homegrown independent certification and evaluation system on standardizing cotton products.The six companies include China National Cotton Group Xinjiang Cotton Limited Company, Xinjiang Lihua Group, Hubei Yinfeng Cotton, Xinjiang Guoxin Seed Industry Co, Xinjiang Guotai Cotton Industry Co and Xinjiang Jiashenghua Cotton Industry Co.They were presented with the certificates at a press conference titled "sustainable cotton- the promise begins in the cotton field" on Tuesday held during China International Fashion Fair 2023.The CCDS was jointly launched by the China Cotton Association and other industry organizations in June 2021, when the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a West-led industry standard-making body was used and manipulated by some anti-China forces in their slandering cotton produced in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.With the goal of "producing and promoting sustainable cotton," it holds the principles of "environmentally friendly, excellent quality, respect for labor and fully traceable," and aims to establish the brand reputation of China sustainable cotton, Wang Jiandong, vice chairman and secretary general of the CCA, said at the press conference.Wang told the Global Times on Tuesday that to date a total of eight producers, 13 supply chain enterprises and nine brands have participated in CCDS. And the new program has commissioned relevant companies to complete online and offline review and certification work on 1.2 million mu (80,000hectares) of cotton fields, and 170,000 tons of cotton were identified as "sustainable under the standard".The management committee of CCSD was established on Tuesday at the conference. The committee is made up of 15 members, all from cotton and textile industries, research institutes, organizations and company representatives across the country."China's cotton production and consumption are ranked No.1 in the world, and the quality of Xinjiang cotton is not inferior to cotton grown elsewhere. But in terms of high-quality development, Chinese cotton still has a long way to go and it is hoped that [the new program] will help boost Chinese cotton output from seeding, plantation, manufacturing, to production," Li Jianquan, founder of Purcotton, told the Global Times on Tuesday. Li also serves as the rotating chairman of CCSD.In 2022, China's cotton output reached 246,000 tons, up 4.3 percent year-on-year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.