China to take resolute counter measures if Tsai meets Speaker McCarthy: Taiwan Affairs Office

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson of Taiwan Affairs Office of State Council. Photo: VCG

"If Taiwan's regional leader Tsai Ing-wen meets with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, it would be a provocation that seriously violates one-China principle, undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as damages peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits. And we will take resolute measures to counter this," a Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson remarked on Wednesday, with Tsai set for a stopover in the US en route to Latin America.Tsai's transit through the US is in essence a provocative act of "seeking independence by relying on the US" and seeking opportunities to sell out the idea of Taiwan secession to the international community as well as attract support from anti-China forces in the US, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson of Taiwan Affairs Office of State Council.We urge the US to strictly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, refrain from arranging Tsai's "transit" visit or even "official contact" with the US, and take concrete actions to honor its solemn commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence," Zhu stressed.Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have stepped up their collusion with other anti-China forces. Tsai, on March 21, awarded former White House national security advisor Robert O'Brien with "Order of the Brilliant Star" for his contribution of relations. But ironically, O'Brien hinted earlier this month that the US would rather destroy the TSMC fabs if war broke out in the Straits. He also suggested that at least one million Taiwan people should be armed with AK47s.According to a recent poll taken on the island of Taiwan, 85 percent of Taiwan people believe that the US has a plan to "destroy Taiwan" and is already carrying it out.In response, Zhu said the poll reflects the widespread doubts held by Taiwan compatriots about the US playing the "Taiwan card" and their worries about future.For a long time, the anti-China forces in the US, out of their own interests, have fanned the flames of risky provocations by the Taiwan secessionists and raised tensions across the Taiwan Straits, with the aim of using the Taiwan question to contain China's development and obstruct the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, even at the cost of destroying Taiwan, Zhu said.If the DPP truly love Taiwan, they will not "award honors" to the US politician who advocate the "destruction of Taiwan," and waste the hard-earned money of the Taiwan people to buy weapons from the US at high prices for bolstering efforts to embolden secessionists, and will not turn Taiwan into a "powder keg," Zhu remarked.We hope that Taiwan compatriots work with the mainland to promote the peaceful and integrated development cross Straits and build a peaceful homeland for compatriots on both sides of the Straits, Zhu noted.Song Tao, the head of Taiwan Affairs Office, said during recent meetings with Taiwan youth and businessmen that Taiwan compatriots are welcome in the mainland for exchanges and cooperation, and the mainland would continue to improve institutions and policies to enhance the well-being of Taiwan compatriots.Zhu further stressed that all fiscal revenue in Taiwan can be used to improve people's livelihood after reunification.After reunification, Taiwan can practice a social system different to that of the mainland. On the premise of ensuring national sovereignty, security and development interests, way of life and legitimate interests of the Taiwan compatriots will be fully respected and protected, according to Zhu.With the mainland market as its central pillar, Taiwan will have more room for economic development after reunification, she added, "The difficulties that have long plagued Taiwan's development and the improvement of people's livelihood, especially those concerning people's livelihood such as lack of water and electricity, can be solved through integrated development."We hope that more and more Taiwan compatriots realize that by adhering to the one-China principle, cross-Straits relations can improve and develop, and the prospect of peaceful reunification can be safeguarded. Deviating from the one-China principle, cross-Straits relations will become tense and volatile, and the vital interests of Taiwan compatriots will suffer, Zhu said.