Guangdong technology college agrees to student retaking postgraduate exam after flight delay

Candidates for the 2022 national postgraduate entrance examinations leave a testing site in Yuncheng, North China's Shanxi Province on December 26, 2021. Data showed that 4.57 million people applied for the exam, 800,000 more than last year. Photo: VCG

A social media post titled "the biggest regret for my postgraduate exam" recently exploded on the internet as the student broke down in tears over the delay of his flight to South China's Guangdong Province leading to him missing postgraduate exam. The university later consented and allowed him to retake the exam.The student surnamed Liu posted that he saw a notice by Guangdong University of Technology saying it was to host a reexamination on March 24 which leads him to purchase an air ticket on March 23. However, his flight was postponed for a day due to bad weather meaning he missed the exam.His post quickly exploded social media as missing such an important exam earned great sympathy among netizens. Postgraduate admission exam is highly competitive in China. Data showed about 4.74 million Chinese have signed up for the 2023 national exam for postgraduate enrollment.On March 26, the university replied that they had approved students who had missed the exam due to weather reasons to retake the exam.Guangzhou experienced heavy to torrential rain from March 23 to 24.Hongxing News