China mulls to enact ‘Lanzhou beef noodles’ into law

A chef adds chili oil to a bowl of Lanzhou beef noodles in Han Younu's restaurant at Beijing West Railway Station on Wednesday. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Northwest China's Gansu Province is considering plans to enact a law related to Lanzhou beef noodles.The Gansu Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference recently proposed to include the industry development of Lanzhou beef noodles into its legislative plan.Lanzhou beef noodles, a Chinese style hand-pulled noodle which originated in Lanzhou, has a 100-year history. There are about ten types of noodles of different width and shapes, depending on noodle chefs' pulling skills. It has won fame both at home and abroad with its specialty of noodles and soup recipe.Lanzhou beef noodles have spread to more than 50 countries and regions in the world, and there are more than 500,000 noodle restaurants in China, with annual sales estimated at more than 400 billion yuan ($58 billion). The enacting of a law is believed to provide legal guarantee for the industry to achieve a higher quality in production, business operation and services.Workers' Daily