Chinese university sets up ‘dazing zone’ for students to relax, get inspiration

Guangdong University of Finance and Economics grabbed huge attention online for setting up a specialized zone to allow students to relax and get inspiration in its library, named as "dazing zone" in Chinese.Students can overlook beautiful scenery, meditate, communicate, walk around, eat and rest while in the zone, according to Wang Zhongzheng, the head of the library.The library now has six such zones, equipped with desks, chairs and plants. The university is working to upgrade and rebuild the zones to meet student demand.The zones are deigned to guide students over the best way to recharge oneself other than a way to escape from important tasks or projects, said Wang Wenlong, the deputy director of the Psychological Counseling Center in the university.Wang Wenlong suggested more universities and workplaces in China would create similar spaces to allow people catch their breath during period of stress or pressure.China Youth Daily