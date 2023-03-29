Culture Beat: ‘Surprise Attack’ from Zhao Yuya in Chengdu

Visitors watch a painting at the exhibition in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. Photo: Courtesy of Zhao Yuya

Physical theater 'The Cherry Orchard'

Over 60 paintings and installation works from young Chinese artist Zhao Yuya are on display at Lige Art Island in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. Created by the artist during the past three years, these works depict her thoughts on life.According to the exhibition curator Ye Caibao, the artist makes use of materials like feathers, ­plastic paste, leopard prints and flower petals to create visual surprises.Different from the realistic fine brushwork of the past, Zhao's paintings take the form of composite materials on canvas."My paintings are very heavy, and the heaviest can be about 200 kilograms," said the artist."Weight represents strength, which is what I need. As the ­foundation of these paintings, ­leopard print is not only wild, sexy and seductive, but also means danger. The light feathers stand in contrast with the heavy paint, one light and one heavy, one soft and one hard."The exhibition is set to run until April 9.The Cherry Orchard, a physical ­theater production, will be performed at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing's Xicheng district from April 19 to April 22.The play makes full use of physical and visual vocabulary, integrating action, dialogue, music and emotions to form a holistic expression and provide a contemporary interpretation of the characters of The Cherry Orchard, enlarging their emotional space and leaving more room for the audience's imagination.The story follows the owner of the cherry orchard as she returns home as the orchard is being auctioned off. Despite facing bankruptcy, she remains engrossed in her own fiction. When a businessman becomes the new owner of the place, the cherry trees fall one by one, and the original owner can only say goodbye to the cherry orchard in tears.