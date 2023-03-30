Photo: Courtesy of Yao-Chinese Folktales

Chinese classical aesthetics are becoming a "weathervane" for the modern TV and film industry. As traditional Chinese culture is being brought up more and more often in TV series today, this classic aesthetic can be appreciated in many works, including costume drama A Dream of Splendor, and animation Yao - Chinese Folktales.These works have integrated Eastern aesthetics as well as Chinese philosophy into their storytelling, bringing an exquisite atmosphere to the industry. Through them, history is no longer just words in a textbook but lively images that can inspire more innovation in traditional Chinese culture.China.com.cnReceiving a text message from one's deceased father? Recently a postgraduate received an unexpected encouraging text from his late father's phone after he sent a message containing his frustrations about life to his father's original phone number. The young man explained on social media that the phone number now belongs to a man surnamed Gao, whose answer to the student's message - "Live a positive life" - touched many netizens.Gao's reply was just like getting "timely assistance in an hour of need." His kind behavior is a reflection of the amazing dedication of people from all walks of life. Such dedication and act of kindness are also a moral standard for a civilized society.Guangming DailyChinese-American Oscar-winning conductor/musician Tan Dun announced that he just signed with the UK's Decca Records to release a new symphonic work. A world-renowned and highly creative artist, Tan has left an indelible mark on the world music by breaking down the boundaries between Eastern and Western traditions."China's music education should be in line with international standards, not just be a follower. The most critical step for Chinese music is to innovate, because changing the world is brought about by innovation, and our humanities and art shoulder the responsibility to promote social progress," he said in a recent interview.Beijing Youth Daily