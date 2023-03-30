SOURCE / COMPANIES
Alibaba will become an asset, capital operator after historic restructuring: CEO
By Global Times Published: Mar 30, 2023 10:51 AM Updated: Mar 30, 2023 10:48 AM
Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou, East China’s Zhejiang Province Photo: cnsphoto

The historic restructuring of Alibaba Group will make the conglomerate more in the structure of an asset and capital operator, rather than a business operator, Daniel Zhang Yong, chairman and CEO of Alibaba, said in a conference call on Thursday.

The restructuring will make all business units become more agile and enhance faster decision-making and swiftly respond to market changes, Zhang said, noting that Alibaba began laying the groundwork for the restructuring over the past several years.

He said each separate business having the flexibility to raise outside capital and could pursue their own initial public offerings in the future.

After these units go public, Alibaba will continue to evaluate the strategic importance of these companies and decide whether or not to retain control of these businesses, Alibaba CFO Toby Xu said during the conference.

Alibaba announced on Tuesday that it will split its business into six main units, covering cloud intelligence, Taobao Tmall commerce, local services, Cainiao smart logistics, global digital commerce and digital media and entertainment.

Alibaba’s restructuring plan has ignited a surge in its share prices. By 10 am Thursday, Alibaba share price inched up 1.8 percent to HK$96.25 ($12.26) after a 12.23 percent rise on Wednesday.





