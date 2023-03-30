China calls for strengthening intl cooperation on behalf of nearly 80 countries at UN meeting

This photo taken on February 27, 2023 shows the 52nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) taking place at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: Xinhua

Speaking on behalf of nearly 80 countries, Chen Xu, China's permanent representative to the UN Office in Geneva delivered a joint statement on the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Vienna Declaration and Program of Action at the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday, and called for strengthening international cooperation, revitalizing the spirit of the Declaration and promoting quality development.The joint statement called for a common commitment by countries to strengthen international cooperation for the promotion and protection of all human rights without discrimination on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of this landmark Declaration, to inject positive energy into the development of international human rights.The Declaration is a landmark in the history of human rights in the world, the statement said. Over the past 30 years, the international community has been inspired by the spirit of the Declaration to constantly explore ways to effectively promote and protect human rights.The international community still faces multiple challenges, including increased discrimination and inequality, political polarization and division, which seriously hinder the effective implementation of the Declaration and sustainable development.The joint statement stressed the need for a balanced approach. As the Declaration emphasizes the equal status of all kinds of human rights.Human rights are universal, indivisible, interdependent and interrelated. The economic, social and cultural rights, civil and political rights and the right to development should receive equal and balanced attention, and imbalance in the promotion and protection of human rights should be eliminated. These global challenges highlight the importance of promoting sustainable development.The Declaration reaffirms the inalienable right to development. The international community should revive the spirit of the Declaration, and put people first, listening to the voices of developing countries, eliminating inequalities and promoting quality, inclusive and equitable development.The Declaration calls for enhanced dialogue and international cooperation, and exchanges and cooperation on human rights should be carried out on the basis of equality, solidarity and mutual respect.