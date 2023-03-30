South Africa welcomes 1st group of Chinese tourists since COVID-19 outbreak

Tourists from China pose for photos at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, on March 29, 2023. South Africa's tourism authority on Wednesday welcomed the first group of tourists from China since the outbreak of COVID-19.(Photo: Xinhua)
Dancers interact with tourists from China during a welcoming ceremony at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, on March 29, 2023. South Africa's tourism authority on Wednesday welcomed the first group of tourists from China since the outbreak of COVID-19.(Photo: Xinhua)
