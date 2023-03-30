Chinese, Australian companies should enhance pragmatic cooperation to shore up bilateral ties: envoy

China-Australia Photo: IC

Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian called on enterprises from both countries on Wednesday to keep taping their advantages and promote pragmatic economic and trade cooperation, as the bilateral relations enter a new phase of stabilization and improvement, the embassy said on Thursday.Xiao made the remarks when visiting the operating center of Arrow Energy in Brisbane. Xiao noted that energy and mining cooperation between China and Australia is an important part of the pragmatic economic cooperation, with Arrow Energy being a representation of exemplary business cooperation.Xiao hoped enterprises from both sides represented by Arrow Energy continue to tap their unique advantages to develop and shore up the positive momentum and lead the pragmatic cooperation in various fields with economic and trade cooperation for the benefits of both peoples, as the bilateral relations are heading to a positive direction.Arrow Energy is an incorporated joint venture between PetroChina and Shell in the business of gas and power generation in Queensland, with each company holding a 50 percent stake, according to the company's website.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday that, in order to improve, maintain and achieve the sound growth of China-Australia relations serves the shared interest of both nations, as the spokesperson responded to the reported visit by the Victorian state premier to China this week."We hope Australia will work with China in line with the principles of mutual respect, mutual benefit and seeking common ground while shelving differences to properly handle issues we disagree on, expand cooperation and promote the sound and steady growth of bilateral relations," Mao said.Global Times